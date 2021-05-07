PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 313,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $15,901,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.