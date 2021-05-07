Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

COWZ opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

