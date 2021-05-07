PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.08

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 22386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

