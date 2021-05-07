Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

