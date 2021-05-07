Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $34.75 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

