Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 640 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 100,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6852 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

