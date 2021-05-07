Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.9% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $187.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.