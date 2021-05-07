Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.