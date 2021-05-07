Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,023,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after buying an additional 111,257 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 197,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.