Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARXF. CIBC raised their price objective on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of PARXF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

