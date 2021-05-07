Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

PXT stock traded down C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.31. 507,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,327. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,000. Insiders sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

