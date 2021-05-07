Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $410.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average of $348.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

