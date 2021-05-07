Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.