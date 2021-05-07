Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 216,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,805,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,113,000 after purchasing an additional 236,948 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.