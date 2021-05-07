Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

