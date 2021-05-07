Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 2,357,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

