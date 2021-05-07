Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $350.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the highest is $358.70 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $37.92. 11,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,205. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.00 million, a P/E ratio of -164.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

