Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 4132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $121,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03.

About Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

