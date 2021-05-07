Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,629 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.26. 1,127,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,562,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.