Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $61.62. 889,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The company has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

