Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,072. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.