Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.17.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $15,858,317. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

