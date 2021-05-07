Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $81.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

