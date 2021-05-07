Patriot Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

