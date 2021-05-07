Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

PTEN opened at $8.01 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

