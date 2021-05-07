Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

