Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.51. 39,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $367.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $301.32 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

