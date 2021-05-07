Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 222,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in General Electric by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 98,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,528,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

