Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $172.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

