Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.13.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.93. The firm has a market cap of C$21.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

