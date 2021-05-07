Penn National Gaming (PENN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN):

5/3/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. During the fourth quarter, COVID-19-related closures were witnessed in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Also, increased restrictions were experienced in Ohio and Massachusetts. Notably, the pandemic had a material adverse impact on its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows in the quarter. Moreover, it has dramatically reduced travel and demand for casino gaming and related amenities. If the virus is not contained, further chances of temporary suspension of operations cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

3/29/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/23/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $226,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

