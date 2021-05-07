Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $973.43

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 973.43 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,041.50 ($13.61). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,034 ($13.51), with a volume of 594,991 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,005.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 973.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Gill Rider acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Insiders bought 1,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,150 over the last three months.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

