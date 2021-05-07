Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.77

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.77 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 2306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,336,000. BP PLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
