Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.77

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.77 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 2306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,336,000. BP PLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

