Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $325.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Penumbra stock opened at $274.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

