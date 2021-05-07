Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 69,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

