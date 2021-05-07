Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.31

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.31 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.15). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 15,077 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

