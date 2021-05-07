PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 14060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

