Petix & Botte Co Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $101.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

