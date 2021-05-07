Petix & Botte Co Buys 1,390 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 101.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.11. 399,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,148. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

