Petix & Botte Co Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 93.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.02. 1,082,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.