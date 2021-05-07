PGGM Investments Has $234.47 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,768,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227,554 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $234,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

EXR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. 6,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

