PGGM Investments Has $67.72 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,262,283 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $67,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,864. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.