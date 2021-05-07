PGGM Investments Has $95.87 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 408,153 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $95,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 48,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

