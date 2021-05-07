PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NIKE were worth $55,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.