PGGM Investments Sells 359,786 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,786 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 1.24% of Simon Property Group worth $463,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408,670 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

