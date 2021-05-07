Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.96

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHVS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

