Philip C. Cox Sells 131 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $587.98. The stock had a trading volume of 341,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.97. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $589.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

