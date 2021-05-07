Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

BOND stock remained flat at $$110.50 on Friday. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,436. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54.

