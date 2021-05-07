Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.30. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 314,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$100.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,303,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,178,015. Insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,420 in the last ninety days.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.