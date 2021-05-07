Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 1,148 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $320.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.10 and a 200-day moving average of $278.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

